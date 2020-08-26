U.S. demonstrates airpower in Indo-Pacific region

While the two “Bones” were en route to the East Sea, another set of two B-1s took off from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam.

In addition to the two sets of bomber missions, four F-15C Eagles from Kadena Air Base, Japan, also made their way to the East Sea to integrate with the four B-1s, the U.S. Navy’s USS Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group, F-35 Lightning IIs assigned to Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, and F-15J aircraft from the JASDF to conduct large force exercise training.

“High end, integrated training with our Air Force peers enhances our capability to respond to any contingency, and meet any challenge,” said U.S. Navy Rear Adm. George Wikoff, Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group commander. “U.S. joint integration demonstrates our unwavering commitment to regional defense agreements with our allies and partners.”

Upon completion of integration and training, the fighters returned to Kadena AB while the four B-1s returned to their home station in South Dakota.

A U.S. Air Force 44th Fighter Squadron F-15C Eagle assigned to Kadena Air Base, Japan, participates in a large-scale joint and bilateral integration training exercise Aug. 18. Pacific Air Forces routinely conducts BTF operations to show the U.S. commitment to allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Peter Reft) Credit: 18th Wing Public Affairs Credit: 18th Wing Public Affairs

Finally, while integration and training were happening in the East Sea, two B-2 Spirit bombers from Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri currently deployed to Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia delivered their own unique capabilities in the theater.

In the Indian Ocean, the B-2s conducted joint interoperability tactics training before returning to Diego Garcia.

These missions show the ability of Air Force Global Strike Command to deliver lethal, ready, long-range strike options to geographic combatant commanders anytime, anywhere.

“I’m proud of how we as a military and our allies and partners worked together to demonstrate our resolve for a free and open Indo-Pacific,” Wilsbach said.