US Marshals arrest man in Florida wanted in Dayton child porn case

The U.S. Marshals Service on Tuesday arrested a Dayton man in Florida who was indicted last month on more than three dozen child pornography-related charges.
James Eric Tucker II, 36, was taken into custody in Sarasota County by the Marshals’ Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team with the assistance of the Florida/Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force, according to a statement from the U.S. Marshals Service.
Tucker is charged in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court with 40 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor following an investigation by the Dayton Police Department.
“The United States Marshals Service has a network of fugitive task forces across the country that can extend the reach of our state and local law enforcement partners. The ongoing collaboration between the Dayton Police Department and SOFAST led to the safe arrest of a suspect almost one thousand miles from where he was wanted,” said Michael D. Black, U.S. Marshal, Southern District of Ohio.
Dayton detectives launched an investigation after receiving information from the Internet Crimes Against Children task force that Tucker reportedly uploaded child sexual assault media to a dropbox and Google, according to Greg Flannagan, Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman.
Tucker is in Sarasota County Jail in Florida awaiting extradition to Ohio.
U.S. Marshals SOFAST is a task force comprised of the Dayton Police Department, Ohio Adult Parole Authority, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Springfield Police Division, Greene County Prosecutor’s Office, Miami County Sheriff’s Office, Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, Perry Twp. Police Department, Springboro Police Department, Franklin Police Division, U.S. Secret Service, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, West Carrollton Police Department and the Xenia Police Division.
