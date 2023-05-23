US Marshals arrest man in Florida wanted in Dayton child porn case

James Eric Tucker II, 36, was taken into custody in Sarasota County by the Marshals’ Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team with the assistance of the Florida/Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force, according to a statement from the U.S. Marshals Service.

Tucker is charged in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court with 40 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor following an investigation by the Dayton Police Department.