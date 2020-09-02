U.S. Marshals find 25 missing Ohio children

“These are not children that are in some faraway land,” said Donald Washington, director of the U.S. Marshals Service. “They are America’s children and they are kids that we need to go and find.”

Washington said that every 40 seconds a child is abducted in the United States. Of the more than 421,000 children missing in the U.S., 91 percent are considered endangered runaways, he said, and about one-sixth of those are likely to become sex trafficking victims.

If anything looks out of place with children in your neighborhood or you know of a missing child, call the U.S. Marshals tip line at 1-866-492-6833.