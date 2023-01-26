VA housed more than 40,000 veterans last year

In Dayton, the VA is poised to offer developers leases — called “enhanced use leases” or simply “EULs” — to use federal land and buildings for a specific purpose.

The Dayton VA is inviting organizations and developers to explore new EUL possibilities in 11 campus buildings and an outdoor space, the grotto area.

Solicitation information for those who believe they can serve homeless and at-risk veterans on the historic west-side VA campus will be released by late January, a local VA spokeswoman said.