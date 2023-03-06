VA is relaxing mask requirements at facilities nationwide

Moving forward, VA will base its masking guidelines on the VHA COVID-19 Health Protection Levels (”low,” “medium” and “high”) and healthcare facilities’ conditions, the department said Friday.

“When health protection levels are high, masking will remain required,” the department said. “However, when health protection levels are low or medium, medical center leadership will conduct a facility risk assessment to determine if it is appropriate for masking to be optional in certain areas at their facility.”