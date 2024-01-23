'Vague threat' called in to Troy elementary school

Troy police assisted with dismissal at a Troy elementary school after what district officials described as a “vague threat” was called in to the main office during dismissal time.
The call was made to Concord Elementary School, 3145 W. state Route 718, which dismissed students safely and without incident, according to a statement from David Fong, director of communications for Troy City Schools.
“Although the threat was vague, we take these matters very seriously out of an abundance of caution for our students’ safety,” Fong said.
The Troy Police Department is investigating the threat. Anyone with information is urged to call police at 937-339-7525.
