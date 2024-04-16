Value of UD Air Force contract nearly doubled to $60 million

This modification will increase the total contract value to $60 million, the DOD said.

Work will be performed at Dayton, and is expected to be completed by April 7, 2025.

The contract came from the Air Force Research Laboratory at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida.

Also in the Dayton area, Northrop Grumman Systems Corp. was awarded a $58.2 million cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for strategic planning, business analysis, and program management at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, the DOD said.

That work is expected to be complete by Sept. 15, 2029.

This award is a multi-year contract with one base year, four option years and an option to extend services up to six months.

The contract came from the Air Force Research Laboratory, Enterprise Acquisition Branch, at Wright-Patterson.