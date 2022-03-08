Van Gogh paintings at the center of new Dayton Art Institute exhibition

Van Gogh & European Landscapes opened Saturday is scheduled to run through Sept. 4. The exhibition centers around European landscape paintings and also includes works by Charles-François Daubigny, Jean-Baptiste-Camille Corot, J M W Turner, John Constable and more.

The two van Gogh pieces are landscapes painted in Auvers-sur-Oise, France, in July 1890, during the artist’s last month alive, according to DAI.