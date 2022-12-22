Vandalia industrial building sells for $12 million-plus

An industrial building at 6400 Sand Lake Road sold recently for $12.25 million, new Montgomery County property records show.
The buyer is a limited liability company tied to Rosemont, Ill.-based industrial real estate firm Brennan Investment Group, the deed shows. The seller was 6400 Sand Lake, another LLC.
“The building is leased, so we have no plans to do anything with the site,” said Doug Lease, Brennan Group vice president.
Virginia-based Plow & Hearth, a home and garden retailer, has used the building as a distribution site since 2001.
Marketing materials for the site describe it has an industrial warehouse structure with nearly 193,000 square feet of rentable space. It was built in 1977 and is located about half a mile from Interstate 75, about two miles south of I-70.
A Vandalia e-commerce company, the Children’s Group LLC, closed and laid off near 30 employees at the building in late 2018 and early 2019.
The Brennan Investment Group says it holds more than 550 properties nationally with some 52 million square feet, with a nearly 98% occupancy rate.
