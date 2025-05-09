Vandalia man pleads guilty to 72 counts of child porn

Fifty counts were dismissed.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 4, according to court records.

On Oct. 6, 2023, the Connecticut State Police contacted Vandalia police in connection to an investigation, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

During the investigation it was discovered Miles may have child pornography on his computer.

Child sex abuse images and videos were found on his computer and other data storage devices, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Miles was indicted on 122 counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor on April 24, 2024.

