Vandalia police captain to assume chief role

Sucher will be officially appointed to the chief position on May 1, with his ceremonial oath of office scheduled for the May 5 council meeting.

He will replace outgoing Chief Kurt Althouse, who was selected in December to fill the vacant city manager position following the sudden resignation of former manager Dan Wendt six months prior.

Althouse has been dually serving as police chief and interim city manager while the search for his replacement in the police division was underway.

“It was an intensive interview process for police chief,” Althouse said. “Brandon brings a strong skill set that meets the expectations of police chief, including a strong community focus, strategic agency goals and vision, and a desire to continue the police department’s ‘tradition of excellence.’”

Sucher is a lifelong resident of Vandalia and a graduate of Vandalia-Butler High School.

He attended Bluffton University, where he played basketball while earning his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and sociology with a minor in psychology.

Sucher also earned a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Dayton.

Sucher’s previous experience includes service at the Trotwood and Huber Heights police departments, where he served as patrol officer, liaison officer, and patrol sergeant.