Vandalia revokes Super 8 Motel operating permit, declares structure unsafe

A notice from the city is posted on the front door of the Super 8 Motel in Vandalia following the revocation of the business' operating permit due to multiple fire code violations. AIMEE HANCOCK/STAFF

“We do not take actions like this lightly,” said Vandalia Fire Marshal Jason Eckert. “We have worked with the hotel management for years, and these issues have not been addressed.”

In September of 2021, the city passed an ordinance requiring all hotels and motels in Vandalia to apply for an operational permit. Operators of a hotel or motel must adhere to specific requirements in order to obtain and keep an operational permit.

Eckert said the motel’s fire suppression system lacks adequate water pressure and is not operational. The owners were required to install smoke detectors connected to a central line in each room. When a detector on a central line is activated, the front desk is alerted and the building can be quickly evacuated.

Inspectors found multiple rooms with no working smoke detectors, and other rooms with smoke detectors not linked to a central line, according to the city.

“The bottom line is that this structure is not safe,” Eckert said. “Our action today is necessary to protect the health, safety and well being of the people of Vandalia.”

Vandalia Mayor Richard Herbst, in a statement posted to Facebook, said the three-story motel has a total of 94 rooms with the capacity to provide lodging for more than 180 people. He said it’s imperative for the facility to have safeguards in place in the event of a fire.

“An unchecked fire could very quickly have deadly results,” the statement reads. “... This was a situation we simply could not allow to continue.”

Vandalia City Manager Dan Wendt said the business owners have been cited multiple times for these violations.