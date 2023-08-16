Vandalia Townhomes project aims to upgrade 35 units of affordable rental housing

Work is expected to begin next month on a housing rehabilitation project that will upgrade 35 affordable rental housing units in Vandalia.

The updated housing — called Vandalia Townhomes by the Montgomery County development department — will be located at 38 E. Alkaline Springs Road in Vandalia, the current site of the Vandalia Village Apartments.

Rehabilitation work is expected to cost $4.5 million, according to Montgomery County community and economic development director Tawana Jones.

The Montgomery County commission last month approved up to $325,000 in funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s HOME Investment Partnership program.

Improvements to the 35 existing apartment units will include interior work, such as updates to flooring, kitchen cabinets and countertops, appliances and accessibility features.

Some exterior work, like improvements to the apartments’ roofing, will also be included.

Completion of work on all 35 apartments is expected to take one year, according to Jones.

Vandalia communications manager Rich Hopkins said that the city is “always happy” to see upgrades to or maintenance of properties in the city.

“We support any project that improves the quality of life for our residents, and gives people a safe and comfortable place to call home,” he said.