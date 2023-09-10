Vehicle crashes into Moraine shopping center

A pickup truck drove into two businesses in the 5500 block of North Springboro Pike in Moraine Saturday afternoon, according to Moraine dispatchers, who said the call came in at 4:58 p.m.

Police responded to the scene and discovered the vehicle had damaged two strip mall storefronts: Vapor Haus at 5546 North Springboro Pike, and the Montgomery County Clerk of Courts Auto Title Office at 5552 North Springboro Pike, which was closed at the time.

No injuries were reported, dispatchers said.

