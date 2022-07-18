Vehicle safety: How to protect yourself from car thefts

Earlier this month the Dayton Police Department reported it has received 136 reports of thefts of motor vehicle parts and accessories this year, which is a 38% increase from last year. More than 430 vehicles have been stolen this year alone. Some of these cases involved keys left in cars -- sometimes in the ignition with the car running, according to police.

While numbers have increased in the past year, there are ways to remain safe, according to Louis Savaglio, a Technical Training Specialist of TBC Corporation, an automotive tire maker.