Veteran’s Day 2024: Where to get free meals in the Dayton region

Here is a list of offers:

Another Broken Egg Cafe

Locations: 2453 Esquire Dr., Beavercreek or 3450 Rigby Road, Miami Twp.

Details: Veterans and active duty service members can enjoy a free patriot French toast combo and coffee at participating locations.

Applebee’s

Locations: Multiple throughout Dayton region

Details: Veterans and active duty military will receive a free meal from a select menu at participating locations.

Bob Evan’s

Locations: Multiple throughout Dayton region

Details: Veterans and active duty military can receive a free mean from a special menu of seven homestyle favorites.

Bill’s Donut Shop

Location: 268 N. Main St., Centerville

Details: Free donut and coffee for all service members past and present.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

Locations: 2715 Fairfield Commons, Beavercreek and 10563 Innovation Dr., Miami Twp.

Details: All current and former military personnel with a valid military ID. can enjoy a free Chocolate Chunk Pizookie with no minimum food purchase.

In addition, veterans will receive a bounce back coupon for a free appetizer valid between Nov. 12 and Dec. 31.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Locations: Multiple throughout Dayton region

Details: Buffalo Wild Wings is offering a free order of 10 boneless wings and fries to veterans and active-duty service members with a valid ID.

Cracker Barrel

Locations: Multiple throughout Dayton region

Details: Veterans and active-duty service members can get a complimentary Sunrise Pancake Special on Veteran’s Day.

Firehouse Subs

Locations: Multiple throughout Dayton region

Details: Veterans and active-duty military can get a free combo meal with a medium sub, chips or a cookie and a drink.

Ford’s Garage

Location: 7509 Gibson St., Liberty Twp.

Details: U.S. veterans and active-duty military can enjoy their choice of one free American Standard Burger or one entrée up to $15. The offer is valid for dine-in at participating locations with proof of service (valid ID).

Golden Corral

Locations: 2490 Commons Blvd., Beavercreek or 6611 Miller Lane, Dayton

Details: Military Appreciation Night is 4 p.m. until close. Veterans, active and retired U.S. military get a free “thank you” buffet and beverage.

Huey Magoo’s

Locations: 6228 Far Hills Ave., in Centerville and 9196 N. Main St., Englewood

Details: All veterans or active military members can get a free three-piece tender meal with the purchase of a beverage.

McDonald’s

Locations: Multiple throughout Dayton region

Details: All veterans, with a valid military ID, can enjoy a free Egg McMuffin or Bacon Egg Cheese Biscuit, with a hash brown and any size soft drink, tea or coffee.

The deals is only available via dine-in or drive-thru. Breakfast meals are only available until 10:30 a.m.

On Par Entertainment

Location: 4464 Indian Ripple Road in Beavercreek

Details: On Par Entertainment is honoring those who have served with 25 cent wings, while supplies last. Wings will be served 10 per plate, one order per person and no carryout.

Red Lobster

Locations: 2803 N. Fairfield Road, Beavercreek or 6500 Miller Lane, Dayton, 8200 N. Springboro Pike, Miami Twp.

Details: Veterans and active duty service members can enjoy a free Veterans Shrimp & Chips featuring six Walt’s Shrimp, fries and coleslaw.

Rum Runners Cafe

Location: 2318 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering

Details: The restaurant is offering a free fried pickles appetizer with the purchase of a meal. In addition, veterans will receive 10 percent off their bill.

Texas Roadhouse

Locations: Multiple throughout Dayton region

Details: Veterans can get a free lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or a meal voucher for a future visit.

White Castle

Locations: Multiple throughout Dayton region

Details: The restaurant is offering a free individual combo meal or a breakfast combo meal to all veterans and active-duty service members who dine at participating White Castle restaurants. No purchase is necessary, but they will be asked to show a military ID.