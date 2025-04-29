Video: Former Fuyao security guard talks about what he saw before, after federal raid

Breaking: Deputies seeking public’s help after man shot multiple times in Harrison Twp.

Tim Davis, a former security guard at Fuyao Glass America, talks to the Dayton Daily News about what he saw working there.

46 minutes ago
Working at a guard shack at Fuyao Glass America through the contracted security company GardaWorld, Tim Davis had a first-hand view of what federal agents allege was a massive human smuggling and money laundering operation involving a staffing agency used by Fuyao.

A federal investigation is focused on a network of companies referred to in court filings as E-Z Iron Works Money Laundering Organization that Fuyao allegedly paid $126 million. Fuyao has not been named as a focus of the investigation.

Davis sat down with Dayton Daily News reporters to talk about what he saw before and after the July 2024 raid of the glass plant:

Credit: Bryant Billing

