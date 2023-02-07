Video of incident showing Dayton school principal throwing student circulates

The suspended student kept trying to get at the other eight students, according to the report, and Simmons got between them to try to prevent a fight. When the suspended student got through Simmons and tried to punch another student, Simmons picked him up and threw him to the ground, the report said.

The suspended student said he was not supposed to be at school since he was suspended, and he started the incident.

“The district is aware of the video and has taken appropriate steps to address the matter,” said Elizabeth Lolli, Dayton Public Schools superintendent. “Per DPS policy, the district cannot comment on personnel issues.”

Police told the student’s mother to speak with school officials and handle the incident through the school.

No charges have been filed.