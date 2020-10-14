Virtual Focus Week registration open for free classes Oct. 26-30

The second-ever 88th Air Base Wing Virtual Focus Week is scheduled for Oct. 26-30 and will be hosted online by the Education and Training Section office via the Commercial Virtual Remote (CVR) environment.
The theme for October is “Communication: Exchanging Information for Increased Understanding.”
The 88 ABW will offer 14 courses at no cost. Attendance is open only for military members and Department of Defense civilian employees for registration. For a list of courses and registration, go to https://myetms.wpafb.af.mil. Organizations are using Teams and CVR teams to conduct business. To connect with these opportunities, getting an account set up is important.
For more info, contact 88FSS.FSDED.Hrworkflow@us.af.mil or your unit training focal point and training manager. For CVR issues, contact your unit IT specialist.
AFLCMC Focus Week set for Oct. 26-30
Registration is now open for the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center Focus Week, Oct. 26-30. All courses will have a distance-learning option and should be open to the workforce regardless of their duty location. As individuals register, it is asked that attention be given to course requirements, as some of the courses are new to the virtual-learning environment and may be offered in a variety of platforms (teleconference, Defense Collaboration Services, CVR Teams, etc.).
Registration for all AFLCMC courses is available on the Acquisition Now Continuous Learning website: https://acqnow.atrrs.army.mil.
AFLCMC personnel are encouraged to keep their skills up-to-date and earn continuous learning points.
For questions or concerns, contact Jason Sibrel, AFLCMC/DPD, at Jason.Sibrel@us.af.mil.