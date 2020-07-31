Virtual health transition training for veterans available

The virtual training program was hosted to bring awareness to women about health information that will assist them after they separate from the military. Whether they will continue in a civilian only capacity or in the Guard or Reserve, women are encouraged to learn more and utilize the services designed just for them.

“Participants were really excited to learn about how the VA could assist them after separating from active duty,” said Shonte Gonzalez, community readiness consultant with the Transition Assistance Program. “The program is two years old this month, and we’re already started to plan our next virtual training for later this year.”