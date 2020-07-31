Virtual health transition training for veterans available

More than 14 servicewomen and veterans took part in the first Veterans Affairs Women’s Health Transition Training program hosted by the Airman and Family Readiness Center July 28.
The virtual training program was hosted to bring awareness to women about health information that will assist them after they separate from the military. Whether they will continue in a civilian only capacity or in the Guard or Reserve, women are encouraged to learn more and utilize the services designed just for them.
“Participants were really excited to learn about how the VA could assist them after separating from active duty,” said Shonte Gonzalez, community readiness consultant with the Transition Assistance Program. “The program is two years old this month, and we’re already started to plan our next virtual training for later this year.”
The training program was created to promote the comprehensive VA health services that were designed especially for servicewomen who are transitioning out of the military. The programs overall goal is to educate more veteran women on what the VA has to offer, as well as encourage them to enroll in the VA health care system. Focused on a five-phase curriculum, the program is able to offer a full spectrum in women’s health care.
“Statistics show men seek more VA services and support than women,” said Gonzalez. “This program is geared to inform women of all the services offered for many health challenges, like depression, musculoskeletal issues, chronic pain, obesity, infertility treatment, prenatal care, contraceptive services, PTSD counseling, and many more.”
Gonzalez noted that all branches of servicewomen are eligible to take part in the training. To register for a training, visit www.va.gov/womenvet/whtt/ or contact Gonzalez at shonte.gonzalez.us.af.mil.