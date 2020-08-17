X

Virtual options still available for most 2020 races

With the exception of the sold-out full marathon, participants can still register to virtually complete the half marathon, 10K, 5K, Tailwind Trot or the Fly! Fight! Win! Challenge Series race. Runners will run their selected distance between Sept. 1-30. Registrations will be open until the events sell out or on Sept. 30. For more information or to register, go to www.usafmarathon.com. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Holly Ardern)
Local News | 1 hour ago
By Stacey Geiger, 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

Air Force Marathon

Limited spots are still available to sign up for the virtual 2020 Air Force Marathon.

Excluding the virtual race option, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, to protect the health and safety for over 25,000 participants, volunteers and guests, Air Force officials canceled the in-person 2020 Air Force Marathon scheduled for Sept. 19.

With the exception of the sold-out full marathon, participants can still register to virtually complete the half marathon, 10K, 5K, Tailwind Trot or the Fly! Fight! Win! Challenge Series race. Runners will run their selected distance between Sept. 1-30. Registration prices are as follows:

Half Marathon: $85

10K: $45

5K: $30

Tailwind Trot: $18

Fly! Fight! Win! Challenge Series: $150

All registered runners receive a 2020 Air Force Marathon bib, race shirt and a medal celebrating this year’s featured aircraft, the HH-60G Pave Hawk. Challenge series runners will receive medals for all three races selected in addition to a special Fly! Fight! Win! medal and quarter zip pullover.

Registrations will be open until the events sell out or on Sept. 30. For more information or to register, go to www.usafmarathon.com.

