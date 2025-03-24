Voice of Business: A commitment to supporting all businesses

As we look to the future, our mission remains clear: to continue expanding resources and access for employers, ensuring that all businesses in the Dayton region thrive. This commitment to supporting all businesses is at the heart of what we do and will remain unwavering.

The Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce has a long history of advocating for diverse businesses. We formalized our support structure more than a decade ago.

In 2010, we created the Minority Business Partnership, a dedicated initiative aimed at helping minority-owned businesses access contracting opportunities while assisting large organizations with supplier diversity.

In 2023, we took this support further, becoming the Minority Business Assistance Center (MBAC) for the Dayton region. This strategic collaboration allows us to offer a comprehensive range of services to minority, women, veteran-owned and disadvantaged businesses; including certification assistance, access to capital, business advising, financial services and contracting opportunities.

Looking ahead to 2025, we are continuing our efforts to elevate and advocate for small, locally owned and diverse businesses, which are essential to our region’s economy.

Small and diverse business owners are not just entrepreneurs—they are our family members, friends and neighbors. They are the people we interact with every day: our wives, sisters, fellow veterans and members of our community.

These are the individuals who contribute to the fabric of Dayton, supporting everything from local little league teams to the families they employ.

These businesses are the backbone of our community and are integral to Dayton’s economic vitality. The businesses we support today could very well be the local leaders of tomorrow, like Bob Ross Auto Group in Centerville or Battlesight Technologies in Dayton.

The Dayton region fosters an entrepreneurial spirit that fuels innovation and growth. We are proud to provide the support and resources that help businesses of all sizes reach their full potential.

Whether you are a small business looking to scale or a diverse business seeking tailored resources to succeed, the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce stands ready to help.

Our mission is clear: to work shoulder to shoulder with businesses to help them succeed, regardless of their size or background. This is who we are as a Chamber, and this is who we are as a community. Our dedication to fostering an inclusive, thriving business environment will never change.

Chris Kershner is the president and CEO of the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce.