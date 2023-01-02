Voice of Dayton Business: Federal Reserve needs to be careful of impact to small businesses

Regional economic indicators point to a modest local economy:

* the Dayton area unemployment rate currently sits at 4%;

* in early fall, the number of homes sold in the region was down 2.5% from 2021;

* regional sales tax collections increased by 4.16% over the previous years.

Small businesses are hanging on in the Dayton region, but we have to be cautious not to push them over the edge.

Not since the 1980s has the federal reserve raised rates by 4.25% in one year. In the early 80s, inflation was over 10% and interest rates went through the roof. In 1981 Congress removed the caps on interest rates, eliminating an 18% cap on commercial loan rates and a 12% cap on individual loan rates.

Sharp interest rate increases resulted in individual mortgage rates climbing to over 18%. That type of economy is not conducive to economic growth. As borrowing money becomes significantly more expensive, home sales, vehicle sales and business borrowing will all be impacted.

Covid-19 had a rollercoaster impact on these industries and now is not the time to continue on this rollercoaster; we need stability and certainty. Supporting our local auto dealers, shopping for the holidays and buying homes leads to business growth and will keep our economy moving forward.

Federal economists need to pay close attention to past history, but also understand that none of us have navigated a post-pandemic economy and there isn’t a playbook for this game. Be careful, this is uncharted territory and an overcorrection could have serious impact.

Chris Kershner is the CEO and president of the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce.