Voters Guide: Cox vs. Creech for Montgomery County’s 40th Statehouse seat

Education: Master Degree in Science Education; Wright State University, Indiana University East

Current employment: Guided By Mushrooms

Why are you seeking elected office: I am seeking office because the majority of our representatives in Ohio aren’t doing anything to improve the lives of working people. In fact, our gerrymandered assembly has quite the rap sheet of corruption that has led to sky high electric bills, rising property taxes, and a dangerous place to have a baby or seek reproductive healthcare as a woman just to name a few. Ohio has become an autocratic dumpster fire as a result of this one-party-rule. I have no plan to allow corruption to go unchallenged. Ohio voters deserve a choice on the ballot so they can hold their representatives accountable.

Why should voters elect you: Voters who want personal freedom and liberty for all should vote for me. I tell it like it is, a straight shooter so to speak. Love me or hate me, you don’t have to worry about me taking away yours or anyones rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? If elected, my top three priorities will be wages, education and healthcare.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? I will sponsor legislation to make sure Right to Work legislation is forever a non starter. I will sponsor legislation to force the constitutionality of our public school funding model. I will sponsor legislation that expands medicaid and creates a public option for all Ohioans who are self-employed, under-employed or being sold terrible plans by their employers. I will also support legislation that irreversibly solidifies a woman’s right to make her own choices.

Anything else you would like voters to know? My opponent refuses to debate me so please go to voteamycox.com for more information and follow me on my social media platforms, including youtube. All can be accessed from my webpage under the Social Media menu.

Rodney Creech

No response