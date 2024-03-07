W. Social Tap & Table in Dayton adds Saturday brunch

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

ILLY’S Fire Pizza will feature breakfast pizza with your choice of bacon, sausage or oxtail with egg and cheese, as well as breakfast sandwiches and garlic knots and gravy. The restaurant now offers beef products, in addition to turkey.

Robert said oxtail is gaining momentum on the east coast and they wanted to offer this option to those in the Dayton area. Creating a brunch menu with the items they already had was a lot of fun for the couple.

Jasmine Brown, owner of De’Lish, a Cajun, creole, comfort food concept, said when she had a restaurant downtown they were known for having a weekly brunch.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

“We used to do a big buffet and that’s actually one of the things that we are known for,” Brown said.

She plans to have sweet potato waffles and chicken as a brunch staple with weekly specials. The waffle itself is vegan and uses Uncle Boof’s World Famous Pancake Mix. Instead of chicken, customers can order the vegan option of fried lion’s mane mushrooms from Guided by Mushrooms. Something fun for the kids include fried donut bites topped with Nutella and Fruity Pebbles.

Shafton Greene, the owner of SOCA, said it was easy to implement brunch because he loves to cook.

“It’s not even like work,” Greene said. “We’ve been doing really good.”

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

SOCA will offer mild jerk chicken, breakfast potatoes, biscuits and gravy, sandwiches, grits, chicken and waffles and pancakes.

Anthony Thomas, owner of Taco Street Co., is expecting brunch to be a hit.

Taco Street Co. will have breakfast burritos with chicken or bacon, three different breakfast tacos featuring chicken, bacon or turkey sausage with queso cheese, shredded cheese, eggs, pico and home fries.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

“Come down and support us,” Thomas said. “Come get some of the best food on the west side of downtown Dayton.”

The Tap at W. Social will complement the dishes with brunch cocktails like the Tequila Sunrise Mimosa or the Crazy Ivans White Russian. Throughout March, groups can buy one bottle of champagne mimosas and get a second half priced.

W. Social Tap & Table is located at 1100 W. Third St. The brunch spread will be offered every Saturday. For more information, visit westsocialtapandtable.com or visit the food hall’s Facebook or Instagram pages.