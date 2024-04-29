Warren County grand jury indicts man accused in multi-city break-ins

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Local News
By
1 minute ago
X

A man has been indicted in connection to multiple break-ins and attempted break-ins in Warren and Montgomery counties last year.

Devon Lavelle Yancy, 40, is facing 13 counts of burglary, four counts of attempted burglary, two counts of violation of a protection order and one count of breaking and entering, according to a Warren County grand jury report.

From July 23 to Oct. 4, Yancy reportedly broke into or tried to break into multiple homes in Springboro, Vandalia, Centerville, Dayton, Maimisburg and Miami Twp. in an attempt to steal items.

ExplorePiqua woman found guilty in Jan. 6 Capitol breach

The incidents took place at night while people were present, according to the grand jury report.

Yancy also allegedly violated the terms of a protection order by calling two protected people.

A warrant was issued for Yancy on Friday, according to Warren County Common Pleas Court records.

His arraignment has not been scheduled as of Monday afernoon.

In Other News
1
New fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant opens in Springboro
2
Buc-ee’s store will lead to multiple road, traffic changes in Huber...
3
Beavercreek Police investigating new act of vandalism at Nutter Park
4
1 removed from truck, taken to hospital via CareFlight in Huber Heights...
5
Man accused of breaking into ex’s Dayton apartment, stabbing her

About the Author

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top