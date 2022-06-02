Warren County man accused of sexually abusing children to be arraigned Friday

John Reynolds, 53, was indicted by a Warren County grand jury on nine counts of gross sexual imposition against a victim under age 13, all third-degree felony charges; four counts of rape, all first-degree felony charges; and three counts of gross sexual imposition, all fourth-degree felony charges.

Reynolds is being held in the Warren County Jail and is scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. Friday in Warren County Common Pleas Court, where his bond will be set.