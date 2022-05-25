dayton-daily-news logo
X

Mason man wanted on sex charges booked into Warren County Jail

John Benjamin Reynolds | Photo courtesy of the Warren County Jail

caption arrowCaption
John Benjamin Reynolds | Photo courtesy of the Warren County Jail

Crime & Law
By
1 hour ago

A Mason man wanted for rape and gross sexual imposition charges has been booked into the Warren County Jail.

John B. Reynolds, 53, was charged last Thursday through the Lebanon Municipal Court, and warrants were issued.

ExplorePREVIOUS COVERAGE: Mason man wanted for alleged rape, sexual abuse charges

At the time, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office said it was unsuccessful finding him, but said they believed he may have been in the Union, Kentucky area.

Law enforcement said the charges are connected to sexual assaults that have been ongoing for several years. They said they identified three victims, all under the age of 15, but said they believe there could be more.

Investigators said that Reynolds was associated with Boy Scout Troop 0194 in Mason, but the identified victims were not members or affiliated with members.

According to jail records, Reynolds’ next court date is set for Thursday afternoon.

In Other News
1
Franklin man accused of seriously harming 3-month-old baby
2
Victim ID’d in deadly shooting that led to SWAT standoff in Dayton
3
Former Fairborn ROTC leader pleads not guilty in sexual battery case
4
Trial date set for woman charged in connection with fatal FOP lodge...
5
Lawyer, former WLW radio personality’s professional misconduct case...

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top