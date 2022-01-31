Warren County Port Authority seeking state grant for Middletown sports project

Last week, the county commissioners approved about $73,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding toward a feasibility and marketing study to determine the size and scope for a sports and entertainment venue at the Towne Mall, which is located near Interstate 75 in Middletown.

Russell said last week that one of the goals would be to bring a North American Hockey League Tier 2 junior hockey franchise as a tenant at the proposed sports and entertainment facility, Russell said.

“This is the first step of the project to size it right,” Russell said.

Community Center Partners was hired to do pre-development planning, evaluation, economic structuring and design effort on the proposal for a multi-purpose sports and entertainment venue, according to City Manager Jim Palenick.