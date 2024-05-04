Washington Twp. Joyce Young Center encourages enrichment for seniors

Explore Vintage store in Centerville offers treasures from childhood

The cost per visit is $2.50 for Washington Twp. and Centerville residents and $5 for nonresidents. There are several options for anyone interested in a membership. A yearly membership for the Joyce Young Center is $70 for residents. A senior complete pass membership is also available, and includes access to the pool, climbing wall and fitness center.

The Silver Sneakers and Renew Active programs are connected to Medicare and free to patrons.

“In addition to our programing and activities, we also have senior services, such as transportation and technology help. The demand for them is also growing in our community. I encourage anyone who is interested to call for more information, and if we don’t offer it, we might be able to connect them with another service that does,” Anderson said.

Here is some more information from the center and Anderson:

Business: Washington Township Joyce Young Center

Address and hours: 965 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Washington Twp.; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

Services offered: Services and recreation opportunities for older adults, including but not limited to, transportation within Montgomery County, meals for home-bound seniors, social activities, artistic opportunities, educational workshops and presentations, baking fun, and connecting our older adults to other services in our community they may need.

How are you especially tuned in to the 60+ age group: The Joyce Young Center serves both residents and nonresidents of Centerville and Washington Township, age 55+. Formerly known as The Enrichment Center, we have been around since 2015 and are a part of the Washington Township RecPlex. As part of the Township’s recreation department, we are uniquely situated to offer social, mental, and physical fitness activities to our older adults.

Why is this important: The 65+ population is the fastest growing age range in the nation. Locally, they make up about 30% of the population, which is up from approximately 24% in 2010. As our population ages the importance and need to recreation opportunities and senior services increases.

Tips for staying healthy and active: Find ways to stay as active as one can, engage with the community, and don’t be afraid to ask for help! Washington Township and Centerville make up an amazing community full of great people and top-quality opportunities.

Best advice for individuals 60 years and older: Enjoy all the advantages that being your present age gives you! Be aware of services and community supports that are available to you if you need them. Make a plan for life after retirement. A daily routine, consistent exercise, community involvement, and routine check-ups with your doctor can improve your longevity.

What need do you see in the area for senior citizens: As our population ages the need for senior services such as transportation, socialization, physical fitness, and mental stimulation will increase. The Washington Township Joyce Young Center is here to meet this need and will continue to stay on the forefront of recreation trends for our older adults.

Impact your business has had in the community: Seniors in our community know that Washington Township is a safe and supportive place to live, and the Joyce Young Center is a part of that. We have been and continue to be a center for community, belonging, and wellbeing. Whether it’s our ever-popular senior exercise classes, our presentation partnerships with the Washington Centerville Public Library and Centerville-Washington History, coordinating with expert instructors, and many other activities; our center has served hundreds of seniors each week. We transport dozens of older adults to appointments, deliver meals to seniors in need, and connect those that need life enriching services to our network of support.

More details

Website: washingtontwp.org/recreation (click on Joyce Young Center)

Phone: 937-433-0130

E-mail: uriah.anderson@washingtontwp.org