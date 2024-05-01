Vintage store offers treasures from childhood

The store, owned by Charity Yingling, offers a cross section of vintage and current items that includes fashion accessories, garden items, home décor and a selection of handmade greeting cards. The store also features items from local artists and authors, as well as multi-generational activities and crafting classes for the whole family.

Yingling answered some of our questions about the business:

Where to find it: C & C Studios Vintage and Paper Goods, Cross Pointe Shopping Centre, 101 E. Alex Bell Road, Suite #160, Centerville

Hours (vary based on season): Monday: Closed; Tuesday-Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday: Noon to 5 p.m.

Services offered: Crafting classes, special events, private parties

How are you especially tuned in to the 60+ age group: We offer a pleasant nostalgic shopping experience with superior customer service and an emphasis on vintage and handmade goods (featuring local artists) and good times past. We also offer classes that appeal to a wide range of ages, including this demographic.

Why is this important: Much wisdom can be gained from this generation, as they have faced more challenges over the years than the rest of us, yet have stood steadfast. They deserve our care and respect.

Tips for staying healthy and active: Do things that you enjoy with people you love. Joy is infectious and trying something new keeps you young (or so the experts say).

Best advice for individuals 60 years and older: Don’t stop. Keep moving. Keep doing what makes your heart happy, and don’t say that you are “too old for that” because you aren’t. Buy the hot pink dress, wear the red lipstick, kick up your heels and have fun, you will be glad you did and feel younger, too.

What need do you see in the area for senior citizens: Fun things for them to do that are “out of the ordinary”. C & C Studios certainly accomplishes that.

Impact your business has had in the community: Multi-generational shoppers love C & C Studios. It’s a fun outing for grandma, mom, the daughters and granddaughters, with items that surprise and delight all of them (including our five-foot dollhouse for the girls to play with while Mom & Grandma shop). Most recently our latest private booking events: “What’s My Style?” (private styling parties for groups of ladies) have been a big hit. We are also unique because customers can book our crafting classes to come onsite to local women’s groups at churches and clubs, etc.

More details

Upcoming event: Mother/daughter painting class, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. May 11

More online: facebook.com/candcstudios.