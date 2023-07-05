WATCH: Fireworks illegal, but Dayton residents light up sky for July 4 holiday

Fireworks are illegal to set off in Dayton and several other local communities, but that didn’t stop many people from lighting up the skies with colorful explosions.

Loud bangs and booms could be heard on Monday and Tuesday nights in neighborhoods all across the region, and the night sky was filled with bright flashes of light and bursts and showers of sparks.

Some people have been shooting off fireworks for the last week or longer, but they were virtually everywhere on Tuesday night.

Police had warned the community that fireworks are dangerous and can cause fires, injuries and property damage. Many residents complained of impacts to their animals, who are disturbed by fireworks.