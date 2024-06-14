Water rescue under way in Dayton

BreakingNews
A water rescue is under way in Dayton Friday morning after a person was reportedly in the river.

A 911 caller reported a person was in the water at the North Main Street Bridge around 6:03 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Additional information was not available.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is released.

