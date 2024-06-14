Water rescue under way in Dayton

A water rescue is under way in Dayton Friday morning after a person was reportedly in the river.
A 911 caller reported a person was in the water at the North Main Street Bridge around 6:03 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
Additional information was not available.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is released.
In Other News
1
The first Best (and Worst) of Dayton: What the contest was like in 1982
2
Harbor Freight’s Englewood store to open this month, new Centerville...
3
Beavercreek council approves new Swigart Road subdivision, despite...
4
Franklin city council split on schools’ desire to rezone land by new...
5
Ohio villages face threat to dissolve under bill passed by House
About the Author