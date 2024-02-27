‘We all got cheated.’: Family of woman killed in Dayton hit-and-run crash seeks answers 1 year later

“On Mondays I’m a mother who is grieving her daughter,” said Anderson’s mom, Bobbie Mullins. “The rest of the week I’m a grandmother who is helping her grandkids grieve their mother.”

Anderson had five children, including two teenagers and an adult child with disabilities.

“We all want answers,” Mullins said. “We all got cheated.”

Anderson was working on her sobriety and working to open a business creating scented soaps and selling gently used clothes to people in recovery when she died, her mother said.

“But they interrupted that,” Mullins said. “They took that away from her and from us.”

With Anderson being found in a residential area at a time when most people are at home, it’s been harder Dayton police to investigate. However, investigators believe someone knows something about Anderson’s death.

Anyone who may have seen something suspicious, such a a speeding vehicle, near the 200 block of Redwood Avenue around 5 a.m. is encouraged to call the Dayton Police Department at 937-333-COPS (2677). People can submit tips anonymously through Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at at 222-STOP (7867) or miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.