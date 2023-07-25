We want to hear from you: what are your mental health concerns as kids head back to school?

Children’s mental health is at the forefront of the minds of health providers who work with kids, but how are you, your children, and/or your children’s teachers dealing with it?
We want to hear how mental health has impacted your lives and/or your work if you work with children, and what are your mental health concerns as children head back to school soon.
Contact reporter Samantha Wildow at samantha.wildow@coxinc.com or fill out and submit the Google Form below.
In Other News
1
NEW: Family-owned Dayton businesses unite and launch rebrand
2
Best of Dayton: Who has the best donuts? Here are the finalists in our...
3
Issue 1: Secretary of State puts out call for more local poll workers
4
Do you suspect you or your family were impacted by PFAS? We want to...
5
Suspect flees stolen vehicle after leading deputies on chase, crashing...
About the Author