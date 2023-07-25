BreakingNews
Donny Osmond chronicles his life in touring Vegas show
We want to hear from you: what are your mental health concerns as kids head back to school?

Children’s mental health is at the forefront of the minds of health providers who work with kids, but how are you, your children, and/or your children’s teachers dealing with it?

We want to hear how mental health has impacted your lives and/or your work if you work with children, and what are your mental health concerns as children head back to school soon.

Contact reporter Samantha Wildow at samantha.wildow@coxinc.com or fill out and submit the Google Form below.

Explore‘Mental health is truly the health crisis of this generation;’ Dayton Children’s begins construction on $110M building
ExploreOhio deaths by suicide increasing; second leading cause for ages 10 to 34
