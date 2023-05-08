Dayton Children’s begins construction on $110M behavioral health building

Dayton Children’s Hospital is continuing to expand on its Valley Street campus in Dayton, signaling the start of its construction process Monday on its $110 million behavioral health building.
“Mental health is truly the health crisis of this generation,” said Deborah Feldman, president and CEO Dayton Children’s Hospital, during a groundbreaking ceremony with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine attending. “We’ve been working for almost 11 years now trying to add services, plug the holes in the pediatric mental health landscape, and yet there are still gaps.”
The hospital’s new $110 million behavioral health building was announced last May and will double the available space for behavioral health patients by 2025. The building is receiving a $25 million allocation from the American Rescue Plan, as well as $2 million donation from CareSource. The project also will continue to transform a hospital campus that has seen more than $375 million in new investment in the last decade.
Danis Construction, Cannon Design/FKP, and Champlin Architecture are the construction and design teams working on constructing the new Dayton Children’s behavioral health hospital.
Dayton Children’s Hospital is one of 31 independent freestanding children’s hospitals in the country, and it is the Dayton region’s only hospital dedicated to children. Dayton Children’s serves 20 Ohio counties and eastern Indiana, and they care for more than 320,000 children each year.
