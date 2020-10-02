X

Wellness screenings, classes planned for Oct. 5-9

Civilian Health Promotion Services | 44 minutes ago
By Contributed story

Civilian Health Promotion Services has a number of health testing opportunities and classes planned Oct. 5-9. Health education classes open to all; no registration required. Complimentary health screenings available for active Department of Defense civilians and active-duty personnel. For details, call CHPS at 904-9359.

Oct. 5

7-10 a.m. (Appointment needed) – Complimentary Cholesterol & Glucose Screening, InBody Body Composition, Bod Pod Body Composition Screening – CHPS Office, Bldg. 571 (Area B), Room 158

Oct. 6

11 a.m.-noon – “Health and Happiness” Health Education Class – virtual class via Microsoft Teams. Contact CHPS at 937-904-9359 or Sara.r.carros.ctr@mail.mil for more information on how to attend.

Oct. 7

7-10 a.m. (Appointment needed) – Complimentary Cholesterol & Glucose Screening, InBody Body Composition, Bod Pod Body Composition Screening – CHPS Office, Bldg. 571 (Area B), Room 158

Oct. 8

11 a.m.-noon – “Exercise Basics” Health Education Class — virtual class via Microsoft Teams. Contact CHPS at 937-904-9359 or Sara.r.carros.ctr@mail.mil for more information on how to attend.

Oct. 9

7-10 a.m. (Appointment needed) – Complimentary Cholesterol & Glucose Screening, InBody Body Composition, Bod Pod Body Composition Screening – CHPS Office, Bldg. 571 (Area B), Room 158

Please call 937-904-9359 to schedule an appointment.

