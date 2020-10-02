Wellness screenings, classes planned for Oct. 5-9

Civilian Health Promotion Services has a number of health testing opportunities and classes planned Oct. 5-9. Health education classes open to all; no registration required. Complimentary health screenings available for active Department of Defense civilians and active-duty personnel. For details, call CHPS at 904-9359.
Oct. 5
7-10 a.m. (Appointment needed) – Complimentary Cholesterol & Glucose Screening, InBody Body Composition, Bod Pod Body Composition Screening – CHPS Office, Bldg. 571 (Area B), Room 158
Oct. 6
11 a.m.-noon – “Health and Happiness” Health Education Class – virtual class via Microsoft Teams. Contact CHPS at 937-904-9359 or Sara.r.carros.ctr@mail.mil for more information on how to attend.
Oct. 7
7-10 a.m. (Appointment needed) – Complimentary Cholesterol & Glucose Screening, InBody Body Composition, Bod Pod Body Composition Screening – CHPS Office, Bldg. 571 (Area B), Room 158
Oct. 8
11 a.m.-noon – “Exercise Basics” Health Education Class — virtual class via Microsoft Teams. Contact CHPS at 937-904-9359 or Sara.r.carros.ctr@mail.mil for more information on how to attend.
Oct. 9
7-10 a.m. (Appointment needed) – Complimentary Cholesterol & Glucose Screening, InBody Body Composition, Bod Pod Body Composition Screening – CHPS Office, Bldg. 571 (Area B), Room 158
Please call 937-904-9359 to schedule an appointment.