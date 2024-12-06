West Carrollton plans to sell part of River District property to Sheetz for $3.6M

A first reading of the resolution was conducted without comment during council’s Nov. 26 meeting. In the resolution, the city said it acquired the property “for the expressed purpose of economic redevelopment.”

Besides the property at the corner of southwest corner of East Dixie Drive and Manchester Road, Sheetz already is eyeing a spring 2025 for a location at 2100 S. Alex Road in West Carrollton.

The city’s multimillion-dollar River District is planned to include dining and retail options, along with apartments, condominiums, a hotel and a medical office. It is projected to create hundreds of jobs and attract more than 100,000 visitors to the area each year, city officials previously said.

This news outlet reached out to Sheetz for comment and to ascertain a timeline for construction of an E. Dixie Drive location, but did not receive a reply before press deadlines.

Founded in 1952, Sheetz is a combination gas station, restaurant, convenience store chain that sells sandwiches and salads that are ordered through touch-screen terminals. The company operates more than 700 stores across Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia and Maryland and more than 70 in Ohio.

All locations are open 24/7, 365 days a year.

In April 2022, Sheetz announced plans to open 20 new stores in western Ohio in a five-year span. The company has opened 10 stores in the Dayton-Springfield area in a little more than a year.

The greater Dayton area’s first Sheetz location was the Huber Heights store at 7550 Old Troy Pike, which opened in August 2023. Stores then opened in Springfield (September 2023), Vandalia (February), Fairborn (March), plus Springboro and Beavercreek (both in April), Brandt Pike in Huber Heights (in June), Franklin (August), Washington Twp. and a second location in Beavercreek (September).