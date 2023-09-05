West Carrollton to provide updated information on new River District project

Those working to make West Carrollton’s River District project a reality are planning to provide more information on its size, scope, funding and timing.

Representatives from the city, Woodward Development, Dillin LLC, Whitewater Park Merrick Engineering and McLaughlin Whitewater Design Group will host a presentation and discussion from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at West Carrollton High School Auditorium. During the sessions, they’ll answer questions and update the community on the latest plans to advance the public and private investment, officials said.

The whitewater park is set to include a 900-foot whitewater channel around the Great Miami River’s South Montgomery Low Dam and will have the ability to host competition-level whitewater features for kayaking, boating, canoeing and wave/river surfing..

The river district, which will be just west of the Exit 47 interchange and extending southwest along Central Avenue and Dixie Drive, will include multiple restaurants, retail, a small watercraft marina and a medical office building, plus condominiums, apartments and a hotel.

The project’s engineers and designers plan to hold meetings in the city all day Wednesday and Thursday, West Carrollton spokeswoman Cheryl Dillin told this news outlet Tuesday.

“They are planning to integrate portions of their meetings and their findings into the meeting (on Thursday) to give the most up-to-date information,” Dillin said.

Final design is expected to be complete in February 2024 and the bidding process will wrap up that spring, officials previously said. Construction of the first phase of public improvements is expected to be completed by late fall 2024.

Whitewater parks are geared toward encouraging workforce attraction and retention, improving quality of life and enhancing a community’s image, according to John Anderson, consulting architect for McLaughlin Whitewater Design Group, who develop whitewater parks and river surfing projects nationwide.

The parks also are catalysts for economic development, as evidenced by numerous successful projects nationwide, including Denver, Colorado; South Bend, Indiana; Charles City, Iowa, and Manchester, Iowa, Anderson previously said.