West Carrollton secures $3M in federal funding for river park project

The funding will be used to develop the Great Miami River along Exit 47 on Interstate 75 by adding safety modifications to the downstream side of the low dam and re-establish a small craft dock/marina on the river.

Area officials say the project will enable the Dayton region to compete to host whitewater competitions and events, bringing out-of-town and out-of-state whitewater enthusiasts to West Carrollton and the Dayton region.

The proposed project could be part of more than $70 million in private sector development along the Great Miami River at the Interstate 75 West Carrollton interchange, activity that is projected to create 500 jobs over 5-7 years of build-out.

The multi-year, multi-phase redevelopment plan the city is crafting includes on-river recreation, riverfront development, and development at the southwest corner of the I-75, Exit 47 interchange.

Early plans include multiple restaurants and service retail, plus a hotel, medical office building, 26 high-end townhome condominiums and a 214-unit apartment project. There’s also a proposal for a small watercraft marina.

City council earlier this year approved a measure to allow City Manager Brad Townsend to enter into a contract with Merrick & Company/The McLaughlin Whitewater Group for preliminary design services for the river park for up to $735,000.

The design scope of the project would include some analysis and a planning area that goes slightly beyond the initial whitewater area, Townsend said.