West Carrollton water treatment upgrade: ‘You do it before there’s a problem’

Built in 1988, the plant at 101 Pierce Ave. pumps out a million gallons of water a day, according to Rich Norton, the city’s service director.

“Our water quality is excellent,” Dillin said. “We don’t have any water issue problems, but there is new technology, and there’s new equipment out there and at some point, I mean, you’re doing things preventatively with drinking water. You don’t just wait until there’s a problem, you do it before there’s a problem, so this is, it’s time.”

Norton presented the results of a comprehensive analysis of the operation of the sand filter water plant in 2023. West Carrollton operates two water treatment plants, one that uses sand filtration and one that use media filtration to soften the water, according to city documents.

The two are combined to make up the city’s soft water chemistry. The sand filtration plant was constructed in 1989 and hasn’t been upgraded since. Consequently, numerous original or aged components are past their useful life, the city said.

Norton told city council during a June work session that engineering design drawings were 60% complete.

The project is estimated to cost $8.8 million, but the actual cost won’t be known until the project goes out to bid later this year, Dillin said.

West Carrollton City Council on Tuesday voted to approve a resolution to apply for, accept and enter into a Water Supply Revolving Loan Account (WSRLA) agreement with Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (OEPA) and Ohio Water Development Authority (OWDA) to fund the project.

The project likely will start in early 2025 and finish by the end of that year, Dillin said.