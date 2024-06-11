Legacy Pancake House to reopen next week in West Carrollton

BreakingNews
Local News
By
48 minutes ago
Legacy Pancake House is opening on Thursday, June 20 in its new spot in West Carrollton.

Nancy Maybury and Mary Teegarden, the mother-daughter duo that own Legacy Pancake House, purchased Holly’s Home Cooking, located at 489 E Dixie Drive, in February.

“We are very excited to reopen Legacy Pancake House in West Carrollton,” Maybury previously said. “Our customers and staff have been waiting for this moment and we are excited to see some old faces and meet new ones.”

They were hoping to reopen in April, but their booths and tables had not arrived yet.

Legacy Pancake House was previously located at 1510 N. Keowee St. in Dayton for nearly 16 years until it was destroyed by a fire in October 2023. The restaurant was a total loss and has since been demolished.

“Legacy customers have been very loyal and we look forward to serving them again and treating them to our signature dishes, just the way we always have,” Teegarden previously said.

For more information and updates, visit the restaurant’s new Facebook page.

