West Milton woman suffers possible serious injuries in ATV crash in Dayton

The crash was reported around 5:40 p.m. in the 2600 block of Wagner Ford Road.

The woman was driving a Polaris Magnum ATV when she lost control and the vehicle rolled over her as she was coming down a hill, according to a crash report filed by the Dayton Police Department. The ATV continued without a driver and circled around the woman, who was on the ground. The ATV then ran over her.