West Milton woman suffers possible serious injuries in ATV crash in Dayton

A 24-year-old West Milton woman was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with suspected serious injuries following an ATV crash in Dayton Saturday.
The crash was reported around 5:40 p.m. in the 2600 block of Wagner Ford Road.
The woman was driving a Polaris Magnum ATV when she lost control and the vehicle rolled over her as she was coming down a hill, according to a crash report filed by the Dayton Police Department. The ATV continued without a driver and circled around the woman, who was on the ground. The ATV then ran over her.
The woman was trespassing on city property at the time of the crash, according to the report. She was cited for not having a valid operator’s license.
Impairment is believed to be a factor in the crash, according to the report.
We will update this story as more information is available.
