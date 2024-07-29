Westbound lanes to Centerville road closed for repairs following water main break

1 hour ago
A busy stretch of Centerville roadway is closed while Montgomery County crews make repairs following last week’s water main break.

Montgomery County Environmental Services notified city officials of the break on East Whipp Road last Tuesday morning.

All westbound lanes are closed on East Whipp between Far Hills Avenue and Marshall Road. Westbound lanes will remain closed until the road is drivable, city officials said.

Crews are scheduled to make full repairs between Wednesday and Friday, officials said.

