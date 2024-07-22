Centerville school board vote is first step toward putting levy on November ballot

The board will meet at 7 p.m. tonight at Cline Elementary Auditorium, 99 Virginia Ave., instead of at Centerville High School.

The deadline to place the measure on the ballot is Aug. 7.

The measure comes after weeks of discussion about district finances at board meetings, as well as input from staff and community members via community forums and community engagement events.

Centerville school district voters last approved a levy for additional funding in November 2019.

Centerville-Washington Twp. voters in November 2023 rejected a permanent 5.9-mill additional tax levy that would have raised $12.9 million per year, with 5.4 mills going to pay for day-to-day operating expenses for the district, and 0.5 mills going to permanent improvements.

Then, this past March, voters rejected a request for a 3.9-mill operating levy that would have raised $11.2 million per year.

After the two levy rejections, the district implemented several cost-saving measures, including a reduction in force that has included 48 positions, most of them via retirements or resignations.

District officials said at a recent meeting that the sooner Centerville City Schools can secure funding, the sooner it can better prepare for and look at long-term, future initiatives.

Centerville community engagement events