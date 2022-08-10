What jobs pay in Dayton: How much can you get per hour in these positions?

Rents are rising across the region and tens of thousands of local residents work in occupations that on average do not pay enough for them to afford modest rental units, according to a new report and a Dayton Daily News analysis.
The average fair market rent in the Dayton metro area is about $872 for a modest two-bedroom apartment, according to the 2022 Out of Reach report by COHHIO and the National Low Income Housing Coalition.
Full-time workers in the area would need to earn about $16.77 per hour to afford $872 per month, without shouldering a heavy housing cost burden, the report states.
Rent is generally considered affordable if renters do not have to spend more than 30% of their gross income on housing. But renters in the region on average earn about $16.40 per hour, the report says, and many people make less than that.
A Dayton Daily News analysis of U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data found that some major occupational categories on average pay less than $16.77 per hour in the Dayton region.
Here is a look at the average wage data from across the region:
|Title
|Avg. per hour
|Anesthesiologists
|$165.96
|Emergency Medicine Physicians
|$155.59
|Obstetricians and Gynecologists
|$108.85
|Pediatricians, General
|$105.05
|Chief Executives
|$104.71
|Dentists, General
|$104.45
|Family Medicine Physicians
|$100.81
|Physicians, All Other
|$99.30
|Nurse Anesthetists
|$90.68
|Optometrists
|$72.40
|Computer and Information Systems Managers
|$67.55
|Architectural and Engineering Managers
|$66.56
|Marketing Managers
|$65.64
|Sales Managers
|$63.85
|Financial Managers
|$63.13
|Musicians and Singers
|$59.95
|Physicists
|$59.91
|Public Relations Managers
|$59.68
|Pharmacists
|$58.29
|Human Resources Managers
|$58.28
|Purchasing Managers
|$57.70
|Podiatrists
|$57.10
|Fire Inspectors and Investigators
|$56.13
|Physical Scientists, All Other
|$55.91
|Materials Engineers
|$55.83
|Managers, All Other
|$55.61
|Computer and Information Research Scientists
|$54.57
|Engineers, All Other
|$54.46
|Aerospace Engineers
|$54.39
|Chemical Engineers
|$54.39
|Psychologists, All Other
|$54.23
|Electronics Engineers, Except Computer
|$54.05
|Medical and Health Services Managers
|$53.98
|Physician Assistants
|$53.97
|Clinical and Counseling Psychologists
|$53.66
|Training and Development Managers
|$53.39
|Industrial Production Managers
|$53.22
|Health and Safety Engineers, Except Mining Safety Engineers and Inspectors
|$52.99
|Nurse Practitioners
|$52.92
|Management Occupations
|$52.59
|Biological Scientists, All Other
|$52.50
|Sales Engineers
|$52.37
|Natural Sciences Managers
|$51.62
|General and Operations Managers
|$51.48
|Database Architects
|$51.05
|Construction Managers
|$50.64
|Computer Hardware Engineers
|$50.23
|Personal Financial Advisors
|$49.95
|Computer Network Architects
|$49.83
|Lawyers
|$49.83
|Education Administrators, All Other
|$48.60
|Art Directors
|$48.51
|Information Security Analysts
|$48.07
|Fundraising Managers
|$47.87
|Software Developers
|$47.61
|Transportation, Storage, and Distribution Managers
|$47.51
|Operations Research Analysts
|$47.34
|Bioengineers and Biomedical Engineers
|$47.12
|Electrical Engineers
|$46.92
|Veterinarians
|$46.49
|First-Line Supervisors of Police and Detectives
|$46.01
|Physical Therapists
|$45.86
|Financial Specialists, All Other
|$45.80
|Management Analysts
|$45.58
|Sales Representatives, Wholesale and Manufacturing, Technical and Scientific Products
|$45.50
|Facilities Managers
|$45.49
|Environmental Engineers
|$45.44
|Social Scientists and Related Workers, All Other
|$45.33
|Architecture and Engineering Occupations
|$45.24
|Computer Systems Analysts
|$45.22
|Computer Occupations, All Other
|$45.03
|Medical Scientists, Except Epidemiologists
|$44.93
|Materials Scientists
|$44.66
|Administrative Services Managers
|$44.52
|Judges, Magistrate Judges, and Magistrates
|$44.51
|Cartographers and Photogrammetrists
|$44.44
|Business Operations Specialists, All Other
|$43.73
|Education Administrators, Postsecondary
|$43.64
|Logisticians
|$43.46
|Project Management Specialists
|$43.19
|Detectives and Criminal Investigators
|$43.14
|Healthcare Diagnosing or Treating Practitioners, All Other
|$42.59
|Database Administrators
|$42.45
|Industrial Engineers
|$42.33
|Civil Engineers
|$42.18
|Mechanical Engineers
|$41.84
|Life, Physical, and Social Science Occupations
|$41.74
|Occupational Therapists
|$41.23
|First-Line Supervisors of Non-Retail Sales Workers
|$41.01
|Urban and Regional Planners
|$40.80
|Computer and Mathematical Occupations
|$40.74
|Chemists
|$40.44
|Network and Computer Systems Administrators
|$40.41
|First-Line Supervisors of Firefighting and Prevention Workers
|$40.29
|Healthcare Practitioners and Technical Occupations
|$40.18
|Statisticians
|$40.05
|Diagnostic Medical Sonographers
|$39.85
|Budget Analysts
|$39.82
|Chiropractors
|$39.78
|Speech-Language Pathologists
|$39.75
|Electrical and Electronics Repairers, Powerhouse, Substation, and Relay
|$39.72
|Surgical Assistants
|$39.61
|Buyers and Purchasing Agents
|$39.58
|Insurance Underwriters
|$39.53
|Data Scientists
|$39.53
|Architects, Except Landscape and Naval
|$39.32
|Tax Examiners and Collectors, and Revenue Agents
|$39.18
|Business and Financial Operations Occupations
|$38.53
|Financial and Investment Analysts
|$37.88
|Transportation Inspectors
|$37.73
|Legal Occupations
|$37.70
|Occupational Health and Safety Specialists
|$37.45
|Set and Exhibit Designers
|$37.32
|Software Quality Assurance Analysts and Testers
|$37.00
|Nuclear Medicine Technologists
|$36.91
|Social and Community Service Managers
|$36.61
|Accountants and Auditors
|$36.60
|Curators
|$36.01
|Property Appraisers and Assessors
|$35.68
|Securities, Commodities, and Financial Services Sales Agents
|$35.68
|School Psychologists
|$35.63
|Loan Officers
|$35.27
|Sales Representatives, Wholesale and Manufacturing, Except Technical and Scientific Products
|$35.13
|Labor Relations Specialists
|$35.02
|Web and Digital Interface Designers
|$34.93
|Cost Estimators
|$34.91
|Environmental Scientists and Specialists, Including Health
|$34.81
|Dental Hygienists
|$34.79
|Financial Examiners
|$34.75
|Registered Nurses
|$34.69
|Web Developers
|$34.59
|First-Line Supervisors of Mechanics, Installers, and Repairers
|$34.46
|Electrical Power-Line Installers and Repairers
|$34.30
|Commercial and Industrial Designers
|$33.91
|Magnetic Resonance Imaging Technologists
|$33.89
|Technical Writers
|$33.85
|Compliance Officers
|$33.81
|Control and Valve Installers and Repairers, Except Mechanical Door
|$33.55
|Computer Programmers
|$33.46
|Police and Sheriff's Patrol Officers
|$33.34
|First-Line Supervisors of Construction Trades and Extraction Workers
|$33.31
|Construction and Building Inspectors
|$33.19
|Insurance Sales Agents
|$33.07
|Surveyors
|$32.66
|Claims Adjusters, Examiners, and Investigators
|$32.51
|Credit Analysts
|$32.38
|Legal Support Workers, All Other
|$32.08
|Public Relations Specialists
|$31.93
|Orthotists and Prosthetists
|$31.68
|Dietitians and Nutritionists
|$31.67
|Occupational Therapy Assistants
|$31.55
|Physical Therapist Assistants
|$31.53
|Aerospace Engineering and Operations Technologists and Technicians
|$31.51
|First-Line Supervisors of Production and Operating Workers
|$31.44
|Compensation, Benefits, and Job Analysis Specialists
|$31.16
|Media and Communication Equipment Workers, All Other
|$31.09
|Sales Representatives of Services, Except Advertising, Insurance, Financial Services, and Travel
|$31.07
|Human Resources Specialists
|$30.91
|Electrical and Electronic Engineering Technologists and Technicians
|$30.63
|Respiratory Therapists
|$30.58
|Market Research Analysts and Marketing Specialists
|$30.50
|Adult Basic Education, Adult Secondary Education, and English as a Second Language Instructors
|$30.47
|Medical Equipment Repairers
|$30.40
|Educational, Guidance, and Career Counselors and Advisors
|$30.13
|Educational Instruction and Library Occupations
|$29.94
|Computer Network Support Specialists
|$29.93
|Mechanical Drafters
|$29.93
|Writers and Authors
|$29.92
|Social Workers, All Other
|$29.83
|Food Service Managers
|$29.68
|Cardiovascular Technologists and Technicians
|$29.64
|Radiologic Technologists and Technicians
|$29.64
|Electrical and Electronics Repairers, Commercial and Industrial Equipment
|$29.58
|Maintenance Workers, Machinery
|$29.57
|Stationary Engineers and Boiler Operators
|$29.57
|Aircraft Mechanics and Service Technicians
|$29.24
|Brickmasons and Blockmasons
|$29.23
|Property, Real Estate, and Community Association Managers
|$29.03
|Structural Iron and Steel Workers
|$28.98
|Mechanical Engineering Technologists and Technicians
|$28.77
|Plumbers, Pipefitters, and Steamfitters
|$28.73
|Millwrights
|$28.73
|Editors
|$28.72
|Producers and Directors
|$28.60
|Music Directors and Composers
|$28.60
|First-Line Supervisors of Office and Administrative Support Workers
|$28.60
|Healthcare Social Workers
|$28.56
|Instructional Coordinators
|$28.51
|Healthcare Practitioners and Technical Workers, All Other
|$28.50
|Telecommunications Equipment Installers and Repairers, Except Line Installers
|$28.46
|Computer Numerically Controlled Tool Programmers
|$28.26
|Brokerage Clerks
|$28.14
|Operating Engineers and Other Construction Equipment Operators
|$28.12
|Avionics Technicians
|$28.09
|Executive Secretaries and Executive Administrative Assistants
|$28.03
|Engineering Technologists and Technicians, Except Drafters, All Other
|$27.99
|Fundraisers
|$27.85
|Health Education Specialists
|$27.73
|Clergy
|$27.52
|Electrical and Electronics Drafters
|$27.28
|Life, Physical, and Social Science Technicians, All Other
|$27.28
|Industrial Engineering Technologists and Technicians
|$27.25
|Advertising Sales Agents
|$27.14
|Sheet Metal Workers
|$27.08
|Credit Counselors
|$27.03
|Career/Technical Education Teachers, Postsecondary
|$26.88
|Industrial Machinery Mechanics
|$26.87
|First-Line Supervisors of Protective Service Workers, All Other
|$26.83
|Training and Development Specialists
|$26.76
|Interior Designers
|$26.69
|Probation Officers and Correctional Treatment Specialists
|$26.56
|First-Line Supervisors of Transportation and Material Moving Workers, Except Aircraft Cargo Handling Supervisors
|$26.50
|Civil Engineering Technologists and Technicians
|$26.45
|Postal Service Mail Carriers
|$26.44
|All Occupations
|$26.42
|Arts, Design, Entertainment, Sports, and Media Occupations
|$26.31
|Graphic Designers
|$26.30
|Septic Tank Servicers and Sewer Pipe Cleaners
|$26.29
|Drafters, All Other
|$26.27
|Architectural and Civil Drafters
|$26.24
|First-Line Supervisors of Security Workers
|$26.18
|Substance Abuse, Behavioral Disorder, and Mental Health Counselors
|$25.93
|Museum Technicians and Conservators
|$25.84
|Surgical Technologists
|$25.80
|Biological Technicians
|$25.77
|Construction and Extraction Occupations
|$25.73
|Credit Authorizers, Checkers, and Clerks
|$25.62
|Postal Service Clerks
|$25.50
|Mobile Heavy Equipment Mechanics, Except Engines
|$25.48
|Tool and Die Makers
|$25.45
|Librarians and Media Collections Specialists
|$25.31
|Meeting, Convention, and Event Planners
|$25.29
|Public Safety Telecommunicators
|$25.26
|Surveying and Mapping Technicians
|$25.25
|First-Line Supervisors of Landscaping, Lawn Service, and Groundskeeping Workers
|$25.16
|Electricians
|$25.15
|Bailiffs
|$25.12
|Clinical Laboratory Technologists and Technicians
|$25.06
|Protective Service Occupations
|$25.00
|Water and Wastewater Treatment Plant and System Operators
|$24.91
|Chefs and Head Cooks
|$24.90
|Highway Maintenance Workers
|$24.87
|Carpenters
|$24.86
|Directors, Religious Activities and Education
|$24.81
|Postal Service Mail Sorters, Processors, and Processing Machine Operators
|$24.77
|Chemical Technicians
|$24.76
|Recreational Therapists
|$24.73
|Firefighters
|$24.66
|Community and Social Service Occupations
|$24.66
|Heating, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration Mechanics and Installers
|$24.65
|Occupational Health and Safety Technicians
|$24.62
|Tile and Stone Setters
|$24.36
|Community and Social Service Specialists, All Other
|$24.35
|Cement Masons and Concrete Finishers
|$24.31
|Installation, Maintenance, and Repair Occupations
|$24.31
|Drywall and Ceiling Tile Installers
|$24.24
|Bus and Truck Mechanics and Diesel Engine Specialists
|$24.20
|Title Examiners, Abstractors, and Searchers
|$24.01
|Education and Childcare Administrators, Preschool and Daycare
|$23.96
|First-Line Supervisors of Personal Service Workers
|$23.94
|Protective Service Workers, All Other
|$23.82
|Social Science Research Assistants
|$23.78
|Floor Layers, Except Carpet, Wood, and Hard Tiles
|$23.64
|Child, Family, and School Social Workers
|$23.59
|Paving, Surfacing, and Tamping Equipment Operators
|$23.52
|Computer User Support Specialists
|$23.45
|Licensed Practical and Licensed Vocational Nurses
|$23.39
|Heavy and Tractor-Trailer Truck Drivers
|$23.38
|Production, Planning, and Expediting Clerks
|$23.36
|Counselors, All Other
|$23.31
|Hazardous Materials Removal Workers
|$23.25
|Paralegals and Legal Assistants
|$23.21
|Judicial Law Clerks
|$23.11
|Cargo and Freight Agents
|$23.10
|Healthcare Support Workers, All Other
|$22.99
|Insulation Workers, Floor, Ceiling, and Wall
|$22.99
|Automotive Body and Related Repairers
|$22.93
|Information and Record Clerks, All Other
|$22.91
|First-Line Supervisors of Housekeeping and Janitorial Workers
|$22.88
|Milling and Planing Machine Setters, Operators, and Tenders, Metal and Plastic
|$22.85
|Eligibility Interviewers, Government Programs
|$22.74
|Bus Drivers, Transit and Intercity
|$22.73
|Correctional Officers and Jailers
|$22.58
|Real Estate Sales Agents
|$22.57
|Medical Records Specialists
|$22.56
|Adhesive Bonding Machine Operators and Tenders
|$22.53
|Payroll and Timekeeping Clerks
|$22.47
|Security and Fire Alarm Systems Installers
|$22.43
|Legal Secretaries and Administrative Assistants
|$22.42
|Jewelers and Precious Stone and Metal Workers
|$22.41
|Financial Clerks, All Other
|$22.33
|Glaziers
|$22.32
|Mental Health and Substance Abuse Social Workers
|$22.28
|Machinists
|$22.27
|Film and Video Editors
|$22.25
|First-Line Supervisors of Retail Sales Workers
|$22.22
|Lathe and Turning Machine Tool Setters, Operators, and Tenders, Metal and Plastic
|$22.14
|Welders, Cutters, Solderers, and Brazers
|$22.06
|Construction Laborers
|$22.05
|Environmental Science and Protection Technicians, Including Health
|$22.03
|Chemical Equipment Operators and Tenders
|$21.91
|Engine and Other Machine Assemblers
|$21.85
|First-Line Supervisors of Entertainment and Recreation Workers, Except Gambling Services
|$21.82
|Maintenance and Repair Workers, General
|$21.76
|Painters, Construction and Maintenance
|$21.71
|Dental Assistants
|$21.70
|Community Health Workers
|$21.69
|Word Processors and Typists
|$21.65
|Computer Numerically Controlled Tool Operators
|$21.64
|Health Technologists and Technicians, All Other
|$21.54
|Roofers
|$21.53
|Tax Preparers
|$21.49
|Meter Readers, Utilities
|$21.42
|Dental Laboratory Technicians
|$21.29
|Pest Control Workers
|$21.26
|Computer, Automated Teller, and Office Machine Repairers
|$21.09
|Automotive Service Technicians and Mechanics
|$21.08
|Structural Metal Fabricators and Fitters
|$21.08
|Home Appliance Repairers
|$21.06
|Rehabilitation Counselors
|$20.99
|Loan Interviewers and Clerks
|$20.91
|Paper Goods Machine Setters, Operators, and Tenders
|$20.89
|Human Resources Assistants, Except Payroll and Timekeeping
|$20.80
|Educational Instruction and Library Workers, All Other
|$20.74
|Crushing, Grinding, and Polishing Machine Setters, Operators, and Tenders
|$20.73
|Opticians, Dispensing
|$20.72
|Light Truck Drivers
|$20.68
|Dispatchers, Except Police, Fire, and Ambulance
|$20.66
|Audio and Video Technicians
|$20.65
|Installation, Maintenance, and Repair Workers, All Other
|$20.59
|Coin, Vending, and Amusement Machine Servicers and Repairers
|$20.55
|Model Makers, Metal and Plastic
|$20.54
|Bookkeeping, Accounting, and Auditing Clerks
|$20.48
|Furnace, Kiln, Oven, Drier, and Kettle Operators and Tenders
|$20.44
|Inspectors, Testers, Sorters, Samplers, and Weighers
|$20.44
|Procurement Clerks
|$20.33
|Court, Municipal, and License Clerks
|$20.31
|Photographers
|$20.26
|Prepress Technicians and Workers
|$20.25
|Sales and Related Occupations
|$20.22
|Coating, Painting, and Spraying Machine Setters, Operators, and Tenders
|$20.20
|Cabinetmakers and Bench Carpenters
|$20.18
|Tank Car, Truck, and Ship Loaders
|$20.17
|Refuse and Recyclable Material Collectors
|$20.14
|Order Clerks
|$20.01
|Paramedics
|$19.99
|Insurance Claims and Policy Processing Clerks
|$19.97
|Massage Therapists
|$19.93
|Industrial Truck and Tractor Operators
|$19.85
|Production Occupations
|$19.81
|Office and Administrative Support Occupations
|$19.79
|Medical Appliance Technicians
|$19.56
|Office and Administrative Support Workers, All Other
|$19.53
|Fence Erectors
|$19.45
|Interpreters and Translators
|$19.42
|Multiple Machine Tool Setters, Operators, and Tenders, Metal and Plastic
|$19.40
|Welding, Soldering, and Brazing Machine Setters, Operators, and Tenders
|$19.39
|Skincare Specialists
|$19.38
|Metal Workers and Plastic Workers, All Other
|$19.37
|Broadcast Technicians
|$19.33
|Travel Agents
|$19.21
|Separating, Filtering, Clarifying, Precipitating, and Still Machine Setters, Operators, and Tenders
|$19.19
|Weighers, Measurers, Checkers, and Samplers, Recordkeeping
|$19.09
|Miscellaneous Construction and Related Workers
|$19.05
|Printing Press Operators
|$19.02
|Secretaries and Administrative Assistants, Except Legal, Medical, and Executive
|$19.01
|Tutors
|$18.93
|Grounds Maintenance Workers, All Other
|$18.91
|Grinding, Lapping, Polishing, and Buffing Machine Tool Setters, Operators, and Tenders, Metal and Plastic
|$18.88
|Billing and Posting Clerks
|$18.86
|Cutting, Punching, and Press Machine Setters, Operators, and Tenders, Metal and Plastic
|$18.77
|Mixing and Blending Machine Setters, Operators, and Tenders
|$18.75
|Machine Feeders and Offbearers
|$18.73
|Customer Service Representatives
|$18.65
|Heat Treating Equipment Setters, Operators, and Tenders, Metal and Plastic
|$18.58
|Office Clerks, General
|$18.57
|Bill and Account Collectors
|$18.53
|Ophthalmic Laboratory Technicians
|$18.53
|Molders, Shapers, and Casters, Except Metal and Plastic
|$18.52
|Tree Trimmers and Pruners
|$18.47
|Extruding and Drawing Machine Setters, Operators, and Tenders, Metal and Plastic
|$18.36
|Transportation and Material Moving Occupations
|$18.30
|Interviewers, Except Eligibility and Loan
|$18.09
|Packaging and Filling Machine Operators and Tenders
|$18.08
|First-Line Supervisors of Food Preparation and Serving Workers
|$18.06
|Shipping, Receiving, and Inventory Clerks
|$18.01
|Motor Vehicle Operators, All Other
|$18.01
|Fiberglass Laminators and Fabricators
|$17.94
|Phlebotomists
|$17.92
|Plating Machine Setters, Operators, and Tenders, Metal and Plastic
|$17.92
|Medical Secretaries and Administrative Assistants
|$17.88
|Cutting and Slicing Machine Setters, Operators, and Tenders
|$17.88
|Foundry Mold and Coremakers
|$17.81
|Office Machine Operators, Except Computer
|$17.79
|File Clerks
|$17.78
|Electrical, Electronic, and Electromechanical Assemblers, Except Coil Winders, Tapers, and Finishers
|$17.76
|Medical Equipment Preparers
|$17.74
|Ophthalmic Medical Technicians
|$17.73
|Telemarketers
|$17.70
|Social and Human Service Assistants
|$17.64
|Food and Tobacco Roasting, Baking, and Drying Machine Operators and Tenders
|$17.44
|Library Technicians
|$17.43
|Production Workers, All Other
|$17.41
|Dietetic Technicians
|$17.33
|Veterinary Technologists and Technicians
|$17.33
|Data Entry Keyers
|$17.22
|Substitute Teachers, Short-Term
|$17.17
|Psychiatric Technicians
|$17.12
|Miscellaneous Assemblers and Fabricators
|$17.09
|Medical Assistants
|$17.04
|Pharmacy Technicians
|$17.03
|Print Binding and Finishing Workers
|$17.01
|Food Batchmakers
|$16.94
|Outdoor Power Equipment and Other Small Engine Mechanics
|$16.91
|Conveyor Operators and Tenders
|$16.87
|Landscaping and Groundskeeping Workers
|$16.80
|Helpers--Electricians
|$16.73
|Sales and Related Workers, All Other
|$16.66
|Self-Enrichment Teachers
|$16.61
|Tour and Travel Guides
|$16.61
|Parts Salespersons
|$16.61
|Helpers--Pipelayers, Plumbers, Pipefitters, and Steamfitters
|$16.60
|Helpers--Production Workers
|$16.54
|Sawing Machine Setters, Operators, and Tenders, Wood
|$16.53
|Extruding, Forming, Pressing, and Compacting Machine Setters, Operators, and Tenders
|$16.51
|Laborers and Freight, Stock, and Material Movers, Hand
|$16.45
|Switchboard Operators, Including Answering Service
|$16.43
|Bus Drivers, School
|$16.43
|Molding, Coremaking, and Casting Machine Setters, Operators, and Tenders, Metal and Plastic
|$16.41
|Emergency Medical Technicians
|$16.38
|Farming, Fishing, and Forestry Occupations
|$16.33
|Merchandise Displayers and Window Trimmers
|$16.25
|Exercise Trainers and Group Fitness Instructors
|$16.19
|Pharmacy Aides
|$16.10
|Butchers and Meat Cutters
|$16.09
|Couriers and Messengers
|$16.01
|Tellers
|$15.95
|Crossing Guards and Flaggers
|$15.87
|Mail Clerks and Mail Machine Operators, Except Postal Service
|$15.86
|Building and Grounds Cleaning and Maintenance Occupations
|$15.78
|Security Guards
|$15.64
|Counter and Rental Clerks
|$15.63
|Healthcare Support Occupations
|$15.62
|Residential Advisors
|$15.58
|Hairdressers, Hairstylists, and Cosmetologists
|$15.53
|Orderlies
|$15.46
|Food Processing Workers, All Other
|$15.42
|Helpers--Installation, Maintenance, and Repair Workers
|$15.36
|Nursing Assistants
|$15.22
|Sewing Machine Operators
|$15.18
|Preschool Teachers, Except Special Education
|$15.17
|Janitors and Cleaners, Except Maids and Housekeeping Cleaners
|$15.09
|Tire Repairers and Changers
|$15.04
|Cooks, Institution and Cafeteria
|$15.00
|Stockers and Order Fillers
|$15.00
|Aircraft Service Attendants
|$14.99
|Helpers--Carpenters
|$14.97
|Farmworkers and Laborers, Crop, Nursery, and Greenhouse
|$14.86
|Personal Care and Service Occupations
|$14.80
|Receptionists and Information Clerks
|$14.65
|Retail Salespersons
|$14.62
|Bakers
|$14.57
|Concierges
|$14.54
|Recreation Workers
|$14.34
|Cleaners of Vehicles and Equipment
|$14.30
|Packers and Packagers, Hand
|$14.13
|Veterinary Assistants and Laboratory Animal Caretakers
|$14.10
|Cooks, Restaurant
|$13.79
|Food Servers, Nonrestaurant
|$13.71
|Ambulance Drivers and Attendants, Except Emergency Medical Technicians
|$13.65
|Physical Therapist Aides
|$13.57
|Manicurists and Pedicurists
|$13.51
|Automotive and Watercraft Service Attendants
|$13.44
|School Bus Monitors
|$13.39
|Floral Designers
|$13.34
|Shuttle Drivers and Chauffeurs
|$13.18
|Food Preparation Workers
|$13.14
|Parking Attendants
|$13.07
|Home Health and Personal Care Aides
|$12.84
|Driver/Sales Workers
|$12.70
|Food Preparation and Serving Related Occupations
|$12.69
|Laundry and Dry-Cleaning Workers
|$12.61
|Maids and Housekeeping Cleaners
|$12.58
|Pressers, Textile, Garment, and Related Materials
|$12.35
|Childcare Workers
|$12.32
|Hotel, Motel, and Resort Desk Clerks
|$12.29
|Bartenders
|$12.24
|Library Assistants, Clerical
|$12.18
|Animal Caretakers
|$11.97
|Dining Room and Cafeteria Attendants and Bartender Helpers
|$11.80
|Cashiers
|$11.78
|Dishwashers
|$11.59
|Waiters and Waitresses
|$11.54
|Fast Food and Counter Workers
|$11.48
|Cooks, Fast Food
|$10.96
|Amusement and Recreation Attendants
|$10.94
|Food Preparation and Serving Related Workers, All Other
|$10.81
|Hosts and Hostesses, Restaurant, Lounge, and Coffee Shop
|$10.67
|Lifeguards, Ski Patrol, and Other Recreational Protective Service Workers
|$10.51
More Coverage HERE.
About the Author