UD basketball in national rankings: What to know about Dayton’s history in the Top 25

It’s the latest preseason honor for Dayton. It ranked 23rd in the Blue Ribbon Yearbook’s poll and was a consensus top-25 pick by national writers in the spring. Dayton finished 24-11 last season and returns its entire starting lineup and seven of its top-eight scorers.

Andy Katz, of NCAA.com, also announced his preseason Power 36 ranking Monday and had Dayton 18th. He wrote, “The Flyers have the best young talent in the A-10.”