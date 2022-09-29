UD basketball in national rankings: What to know about Dayton’s history in the Top 25

The Dayton Flyers ranked 24th in a preseason top-25 prediction published in The Almanac.
It’s the latest preseason honor for Dayton. It ranked 23rd in the Blue Ribbon Yearbook’s poll and was a consensus top-25 pick by national writers in the spring. Dayton finished 24-11 last season and returns its entire starting lineup and seven of its top-eight scorers.
Andy Katz, of NCAA.com, also announced his preseason Power 36 ranking Monday and had Dayton 18th. He wrote, “The Flyers have the best young talent in the A-10.”
Dayton will learn on Oct. 17 if it is ranked in the AP preseason poll.
The Flyers have been ranked in the AP Top 25 during 23 seasons, most recently rising to No. 3 in the 2019-20 campaign that was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic. The program’s highest ranking ever is No. 2 in the 1955-56 season, a ranking it held for seven weeks of that season.
Here’s a look at UD’s history in the AP poll, with highest rankings and how many weeks the Flyers were ranked:
|Season
|Highest rank
|Last date
of highest ranking
|Weeks ranked
|2019-20
|3
|March 9, 2020
|16
|2015-16
|15
|Feb. 15, 2016
|4
|2014-15
|22
|Jan. 19, 2015
|1
|2013-14
|25
|Dec. 2, 2013
|1
|2009-10
|18
|Nov. 16, 2009
|2
|2008-09
|25
|Feb. 16, 2009
|1
|2007-08
|14
|Jan. 14, 2008
|4
|2003-04
|23
|Dec. 22, 2003
|3
|2002-03
|16
|Final poll
|5
|2000-01
|24
|Nov. 27, 2000
|1
|1973-74
|16
|March 18, 1974
|3
|1968-69
|17
|Feb. 10, 1969
|4
|1967-68
|6
|Dec. 4, 1967
|2
|1960-61
|20
|Dec. 12, 1960
|1
|1959-60
|13
|Feb. 1, 1960
|4
|1958-59
|20
|Dec. 22, 1958
|1
|1957-58
|8
|March 3, 1958
|8
|1956-57
|15
|Dec. 10, 1956
|1
|1955-56
|2
|Feb. 13, 1956
|15
|1954-55
|4
|Dec. 27, 1954
|14
|1953-54
|14
|March 1, 1954
|9
|1951-52
|11
|Final poll
|9
|1950-51
|13
|Final poll
|5