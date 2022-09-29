BreakingNews
UD basketball in national rankings: What to know about Dayton’s history in the Top 25

Local News
1 hour ago

The Dayton Flyers ranked 24th in a preseason top-25 prediction published in The Almanac.

It’s the latest preseason honor for Dayton. It ranked 23rd in the Blue Ribbon Yearbook’s poll and was a consensus top-25 pick by national writers in the spring. Dayton finished 24-11 last season and returns its entire starting lineup and seven of its top-eight scorers.

Andy Katz, of NCAA.com, also announced his preseason Power 36 ranking Monday and had Dayton 18th. He wrote, “The Flyers have the best young talent in the A-10.”

» Dayton makes top 25 in two more preseason predictions

Dayton will learn on Oct. 17 if it is ranked in the AP preseason poll.

The Flyers have been ranked in the AP Top 25 during 23 seasons, most recently rising to No. 3 in the 2019-20 campaign that was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic. The program’s highest ranking ever is No. 2 in the 1955-56 season, a ranking it held for seven weeks of that season.

Here’s a look at UD’s history in the AP poll, with highest rankings and how many weeks the Flyers were ranked:

SeasonHighest rankLast date
of highest ranking		Weeks ranked
2019-203March 9, 202016
2015-1615Feb. 15, 20164
2014-1522Jan. 19, 20151
2013-1425Dec. 2, 20131
2009-1018Nov. 16, 20092
2008-0925Feb. 16, 20091
2007-0814Jan. 14, 20084
2003-0423Dec. 22, 20033
2002-0316Final poll5
2000-0124Nov. 27, 20001
1973-7416March 18, 19743
1968-6917Feb. 10, 19694
1967-686Dec. 4, 19672
1960-6120Dec. 12, 19601
1959-6013Feb. 1, 19604
1958-5920Dec. 22, 19581
1957-588March 3, 19588
1956-5715Dec. 10, 19561
1955-562Feb. 13, 195615
1954-554Dec. 27, 195414
1953-5414March 1, 19549
1951-5211Final poll9
1950-5113Final poll5

