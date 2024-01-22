What you’re saying: The most dangerous roads and intersections in the Dayton area

Here is a sampling the streets and intersections, along with the reason they were deemed most dangerous by readers:

• Wilmington Pike/I-675 Interchange - Long lines to get off the highway

• Main Street at Franklin Street in Centerville - Narrow lanes and Centerville High School traffic. Left turns out of Uptown parking lots

• State Route 725 and State Route 741 - Too heavy of a load of traffic for that area. It is close to entrance/exit from I-75 which adds to the already congested roadway.

• Frederick Pike at Brantford Road - Speeding and a blind turn.

• Burkhardt Road - Uneven road, narrow roadway, damage to road.

• Wayne Avenue - Pot holes mainly. Rough ride.

• Riverside Drive from Helena to Siebenthaler - Drivers dart out from side streets while traffic in both directions speed in excess of 80 mph.

• Cornerstone/ Wilmington - So many lanes and high volume of traffic. Lights are very long and people go through yellow and red lights frequently.

• Liscum and Colson Drive in Jefferson Township - The cars grow through the intersection at more than 50 to 60 miles an hour. The speed limit is 35. It has been reported and several neighbors have asked for cameras to be put up and nothing. Someone is going to be seriously hurt, or a car is going to end up in one of the residential homes. They do donuts in the middle of that intersection. It’s really scary.

• Ridge and Main - People run through the stop lights.

• Salem Avenue - Speeders and heavy traffic

• Any intersection on Main street north of Dayton - People running solid red lights

• Gettysburg Avenue. - Erratic driving

• Brown & Stewart streets intersection - Tight lanes and turns, especially left from East bound Stewart to North bound Brown.

• Dorothy Lane and Southern Boulevard - People come flying down Dorothy and run red lights.

• Philadelphia Drive - Speeding cars and aggressive driving.

• West Third Street - Too many lanes; looks and feels like a highway in some sections.

• Burkhardt Road - The new Kroger entrance on Burkhardt is chaos. Unsafe for pedestrians. Several bad potholes.

• Burkhardt Road and Fifth Street intersection - A weird double stoplight, separated by train tracks. The intersection is confusing. I’ve lived nearby for 14 years now and I am still not sure which path to take if I’m turning left onto 5th from Burkhardt.

• State Route 49 to State Route 35 - Everyone speeds, run red lights, and pass other cars along the emergency lane.

• James H. McGee and Third Street - Many accidents and people running lights

• U.S. Route 35 & Valley/Trebein in Xenia - People assume you are turning and countless times I’ve nearly been hit because I’m going straight through the intersection.

• Salem Avenue at Philadelphia Drive - No separate left turns.

• Wilmington & East Dorothy Lane - Distracted drivers.

• South Smithville Road & Watervliet - Non-licensed dirt bikes on road.

• Wayne and Keowee area - Too many speeding cars with not enough traffic control.

• State Route 4 and Bath Road - This road is constantly traveled and consistently used road to access St. Rt. 4 and consequently, I-75 for many Huber Heights residents. Traveling further north along St. Rt. 4 reveals an interchange for Chambersburg. Why isn’t there an interchange for Bath Road? An access road that sees just as much, if not more traffic than the Chambersburg interchange?

• E. Third Street and Smithville Road - No left turn arrows on traffic lights. Hill on the east side of the intersection makes it a difficult left turn.

• Wayne Avenue, near Keowee - People drive too fast and speed through intersection. It’s between neighborhoods but not safe for pedestrians.

• Wayne Avenue and Clover Street - Speeding vehicles running the red light. Numerous pedestrians crossing the intersection. This is a 35 mph speed zone in a narrow historic business corridor that should be 25 mph. Vehicles too often hit other cars, people, dogs and buildings.

• Forest & Great Miami/W. Riverview - The high speeds of drivers coming around the corner from Great Miami onto W. Riverview (and vice versa) is concerning.

• Trebein and Dayton Xenia Road. - People just fly through at 50, 60 mph without paying attention at all.

• Interstate 75 between state Route 35 and Interstate 70 - Very curvy, lots of traffic. The speed limit is 55 mph but lots of people drive it 75+. ALWAYS under construction.

• Ramp from Interstate 70 East to Interstate 75 North - Very dangerous for tractor-trailers.

• Third, Linden, and Springfield Road - The lanes going east on Third at the intersection confuse people. Of the two lanes, the right one is the through lane while the left turns into a left turn only. It’s very poorly marked and people plow right through, so both people go straight even though the other side of the intersection is only one lane.

• Wayne Avenue & Wyoming Street - Both right of ways are over built to encourage speeding and other reckless car driving.

• Rooks Mill Lane and Spring Valley - The incline on westbound Spring Valley and behavioral disregard for speed warnings.

• State Route 4 and Union Road - People missing the need for stopping on Union Rd.

• Jamaica Road and State Route 725 - People miss stopping on Jamaica.

• Wayne Avenue - Speeding drivers, narrow sidewalks, and a lot of pedestrian activity.