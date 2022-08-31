Who is Edwin C. Moses? Meet one of Dayton’s most celebrated athletes ever

Majoring in physics and engineering, he carried a 3.85 GPA and later parlayed that into a Master’s degree at Pepperdine University.

Moses was a world record-setting hurdler, winning the 400 meter hurdles gold medal in the 1976 Montreal Olympic Games and the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

Moses qualified for the 1980 U.S. Olympic team but did not compete due to the 1980 Summer Olympics boycott in protest against a Soviet invasion of Afghanistan.

From 1977 to 1987, Moses won 122 consecutive races, appearing in 107 consecutive finals.

Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this June 21, 1980, file photo, Edwin Moses, gold medal winner in 1976 in Montreal, wins in the 400 intermediate hurdles as the 1980 Olympic trials in Eugene, Ore. Moses, the man who once won a remarkable 107 finals in a row from 1977-87 and who lowered the world record to 47.02 seconds during his prime, says he has been enjoying watching hurdlers break new barriers over the past two years. (AP Photo/File) Credit: Uncredited

During his racing career, Moses won three World Cup titles and a World Championship gold in addition to his two Olympic gold medals. He set a world record in his event four times.

Moses made one last run during the 1988 Summer Olympics in Seoul, where he finished third in the 400 meter hurdles, the final race of his career.

Moses was driven to push the doping out of the sport. He spoke out, encouraged out-of-competition drug testing and eventually became involved in World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA).

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Edwin Moses, chairman of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, speaks at a news conference during a White House event aimed at reforming the World Anti-Doping Agency, in Washington on Oct. 31, 2018. Moses, the American gold-medal hurdler who had a key role in sorting through the Russian scandals, recalled trying to explain Moscow's point of view to anti-doping leaders. "One thing I was always trying to get across to them was, 'You don't understand how important sports are to them,'" Moses said. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File) Credit: J. Scott Applewhite

Moses graced the covers of Sports Illustrated, Newsweek and Jet. He was awarded a Congressional Gold Medal, inducted in the National Track and Field Hall of Fame, had his likeness appear on the Wheaties box.

Combined Shape Caption Edwin Moses on the Wheaties box CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

A parade for the two-time Olympic champion was held in downtown Dayton in 1984. Moses and his wife, Myrella, rode from Courthouse Square to Memorial Hall in a convertible with a patriotic banner covering the hood.

Combined Shape Caption A parade for the two-time Olympic champion was held in downtown Dayton in 1984. Edwin C. Moses and his wife Myrella rode from Courthouse Square to Memorial Hall in a convertible with a patriotic banner covering the hood.More than 1,000 Dayton public school children walked alongside holding American flags high as Moses and his wife waved to the crowd on the streets. DAYTON DAILY NEWS ARCHIVE

More than 1,000 Dayton public school children walked alongside holding American flags high as Moses and his wife waved to the crowd on the streets.

Days later, Mayor Paul Leonard and Moses smiled as they held up an Edwin C. Moses Boulevard street sign for photographers during the ceremony that wrapped up the week of activities honoring the athlete.

“When they cut the ribbon for the new street, I’ll be very happy,” Moses told the Dayton Daily News. “Not everyone has a street named after them.”