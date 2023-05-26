BreakingNews
Champaign County woman sentenced to more than 8 years in prison for role in Jan. 6 insurrection
X

Why do so many Black women die in pregnancy? One reason: Doctors don’t take them seriously

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top